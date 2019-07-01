Home States Odisha

Jilted lover burns girl's scooter in Odisha

Later, the girl filed an FIR in Jeypore police station, citing that the accused had  been having one-sided love affair with her for the past three years. She had declined his proposals thrice.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A youth burnt a two-wheeler of a girl who had spurned his overtures of love. Sources said the girl, residing in Power House Colony of Jeypore, had gone to her friend’s house in Prasad Rao Peta area in the evening and parked her two-wheeler there.

Taking advantage of the situation, the youth, Arjit Mohapatra, of Purunagada area, set the girl’s vehicle ablaze.

Later, the girl filed an FIR in Jeypore police station, citing that the accused was in love with her for the past three years. She had declined his proposals thrice.

Angry with her repeated rejections, the youth burnt the bike, she said.

She also claimed that she had received threats of acid attack by Mohapatra. 

Police are examining the CCTV footage following the girl’s allegation and have detained the accused. 

