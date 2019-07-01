Ladies hostel owner arrested for sexually assaulting woman in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Lalbag police on Sunday arrested the owner of a city-based ladies hostel-cum-coaching centre for allegedly outraging the modesty of a girl student.

The accused is Gorekh Nayak of CDA Sector-6 within Markatnagar police limits.

Quoting the FIR lodged by the victim’s family, police said the 42-year-old accused, who owns the hostel near Chandi Chowk, made sexual advances when the girl, a Plus Three First Year student, was alone in her room on Saturday afternoon.

When the victim protested and screamed, the accused assaulted her physically. To escape Nayak’s assault, she then ran out of the room and hid in the bathroom.

Later, she informed her roommates about the incident. Nayak was arrested under various Sections of the IPC including the POCSO Act, said Lalbag IIC Ashutosh Mishra.