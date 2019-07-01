Man arrested for mother’s murder in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Bari police on Sunday arrested a person who had allegedly killed his mother in Akulisahi village in Jajpur district.

Police also arrested his wife for her alleged involvement in the killing which took place last year.

The arrested are Rajendra Jena alias Tulu (33) and his wife Manjulata Jena (29). They were wanted in the murder case and were absconding for the last one year.

Meghi Jena of Akulisahi had an altercation with her son Rajendra and daughter-in law Manjulata.

The verbal spat turned violent after a while and the couple hacked the elderly woman to death.

Meghi’s daughter had lodged a complaint with Bari police.

Based on the complaint, police started investigation. Police had also formed special teams to nab the couple.

After being on the run for over a year, police finally caught the accused duo.