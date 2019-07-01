Maoists kill abducted villager in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A day after abducting three persons from Kukurkund village under Mathili police limits suspecting them to be police informers, the Maoists, in a barbaric act, killed one of them on Sunday.

The blood-soaked body of Guja Kawasi was found by some people on the outskirts of the village in the afternoon.

Along with Guja, two others, Masa Sodi and Unga Kalamari, were abducted by the Maoists from the village late on Saturday.

The Maoists freed Masa and Unga with a warning not to share any information with the police in future. Both the hostages, who were thrashed mercilessly by the rebels, reached the village on Sunday.

Sources said Guja was produced in a ‘praja court’ on the outskirts of the village. His throat was slit by the Maoists after kangaroo court trial.

Malkangiri SP Jagmohan Meena said Guja was killed by the frustrated Maoists on false charges.

“It was the handiwork of Mahupadar Local Organising Squad (LoS) of CPI(Maoist) Darva Division, which operates in the region,” he said.

Meanwhile, panic has gripped the village after the incident with people remaining indoors fearing further action by the rebels. Police have launched a manhunt in the region to nab the Maoists.