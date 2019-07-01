New Cuttack Municipal Corporation commissioner takes stock of drainage situation in city

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Newly-appointed Commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Ananya Das on Sunday went around the Millennium City to inspect the drainage and sanitation problems plaguing the residents.

She visited Roxy Lane, Plaza Colony, New Colony, Mahatab Road, Bajrakabati, Mahatab Colony, Badambadi Bus Stand, and Khannagar Sluice Gate.

The CMC Commissioner directed Junior Engineer Bipin Pradhan to clean all the drains in Roxy Lane and Plaza Colony.

Das also directed the City Health Officer and civic body engineers to carry out sanitation work regularly and improve the streetlight systems in the localities.

After inspecting the drainage and sewerage system, she asked the officials to remain alert to prevent water-logging in the areas.

Das also listened to the grievances of residents and asked the officials to focus on citizen-centric services. Ahalya Sahu, a resident of Roxy Lane, said, “After the CMC Commissioner’s visit, we are hopeful of getting rid of the persistent drainage and water logging problems.”

After taking stock of the drainage, sewerage and sanitation in Badambadi Bus Stand, the CMC Commissioner directed the civic body’s Deputy Executive Engineer DR Tripathy to demolish two faulty culverts at the entry and exit points and construct technically sound ones in their place.

ADM Srikant Tarai and all line department officials accompanied Das during the inspection.