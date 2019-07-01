Home States Odisha

New Cuttack Municipal Corporation commissioner takes stock of drainage situation in city

Das also directed the City Health Officer and civic body engineers to carry out sanitation work regularly and improve the streetlight systems in the localities.

Published: 01st July 2019 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

CMC Commissioner interacting with officials and public on Sunday.

CMC Commissioner interacting with officials and public on Sunday. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Newly-appointed Commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Ananya Das on Sunday went around the Millennium City to inspect the drainage and sanitation problems plaguing the residents.

She visited Roxy Lane, Plaza Colony, New Colony, Mahatab Road, Bajrakabati, Mahatab Colony, Badambadi Bus Stand, and Khannagar Sluice Gate.

The CMC Commissioner directed Junior Engineer Bipin Pradhan to clean all the drains in Roxy Lane and Plaza Colony. 

ALSO READ: Mahanadi’s abuse casts flood shadow on Cuttack

Das also directed the City Health Officer and civic body engineers to carry out sanitation work regularly and improve the streetlight systems in the localities.

After inspecting the drainage and sewerage system, she asked the officials to remain alert to prevent water-logging in the areas.

Das also listened to the grievances of residents and asked the officials to focus on citizen-centric services. Ahalya Sahu, a resident of Roxy Lane, said, “After the CMC Commissioner’s visit, we are hopeful of getting rid of the persistent drainage and water logging problems.”

ALSO READ: District officials in Cuttack to visit doorstep and listen to problem

After taking stock of the drainage, sewerage and sanitation in Badambadi Bus Stand, the CMC Commissioner directed the civic body’s Deputy Executive Engineer DR Tripathy to demolish two faulty culverts at the entry and exit points and construct technically sound ones in their place. 

ADM Srikant Tarai and all line department officials accompanied Das during the inspection.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cuttack CMC Odisha Cuttack Municipal Corporation
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp