New district governor appointed for Rotary International District 3262 in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rotarian from Rotary Club of Royal Debasish Mishra was appointed as the district governor of Rotary International District (RID) 3262, comprising 27 revenue districts of the state, on Sunday.

Mishra was handed over the ceremonial baton and key of district by former district governor Bhabani Choudhary at a glittering function here.

Around 1,000 rotarians attended the event where the district governor rolled out his ambitious projects for the coming year, including a District Disaster Relief Fund, in the wake of cyclone Fani.

The rotarians have already contributed Rs 50 lakh to the Government towards relief aid.

The RID 3262 has planned to distribute 1,000 benches and desks to schools and instal e-Learning systems in 200 schools.

It has also planned to instal 100 drinking water dispensers in schools and 50 water ATMs in government hospitals and bus stands.

Moreover, it will facilitate 1,000 free cataract surgeries and organise an equal number of cancer detection and referral camps.

Mishra said, “Rotary will continue to work in areas of health, education, mother and child care, sanitation and clean drinking water in the State and also promote world peace.”