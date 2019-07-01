New train schedule of East Coast Railway from July 1

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With extension of several trains, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) announced a new time schedule this year. The timetable will be effective from Monday.

While frequency of two trains has been increased, 18 trains were provided with additional stoppages for convenience of passengers.

The ECoR has extended routes of nine trains. While Vijayawada Express has been extended up to Guntur, Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Express has been extended up to Lingampalli.

Similarly, Visakhapatnam-Tirupati Express will run up to Cuddapah, Rourkela-Koraput Express up to Jagadalpur, Howrah-Vijayawada Express up to Tirupati and Asansol-Chennai Central Express up to Jasidih and Tambaram.

Cuttack-Berhampur Express, Guwahati-Tambaram Express and Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger have been extended up to Ichchapuram, Silghat Town and Berhampur respectively.

The running frequency of Rourkela-Gunupur Express has been increased from three days to six days in a week and that of Villupuram-Purulia Superfast Express was also increased from weekly to bi-weekly.

As per the new timetable, Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Puri-Anand Vihar Neelachal Express and Keonjhar-Bhubaneswar Passenger will now stop at Dhenkanal.

Howrah-Kanyakumari Express, Rourkela-Jagadalpur Express and Howrah-Hyderabad East Coast Express will have stoppages at Bhadrak, Barpali and Kenduapada respectively.

The ECoR has also changed the routes of five trains which will run via Jharsuguda Road-Ib route bypassing Jharsuguda station.

The trains include Valsad Express, Puri-Jodhpur Express, Bikaner-Puri Express, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Bhubaneswar Express and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Puri Express.

Timings of 16 trains have been revised by speeding up their travel time. Similarly, timings of seven trains have been adjusted in view of rising traffic.