Home States Odisha

Odisha government yet to implement revised fee structure for private schools

In absence of a strong fee regulatory mechanism, most private schools in Odisha are charging exorbitant fees during admission.

Published: 01st July 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Though schools have reopened for 2019-20 academic session, the state government is yet to implement the revised fee structure proposed by the Fee Regulatory Committee (FRC) last year to put a check on private schools charging exorbitantly from parents during admission of their children. 

With the beginning of the academic session, the admission process has already started in various schools. Parents rued that though the School and Mass Education department had assured to implement the revised fee structure for private schools from this academic session, nothing has been done in this regard.

They alleged that in absence of a strong fee regulatory mechanism, most private schools are charging exorbitant fees during admission.

“Some schools are even charging around Rs 50,000 for admission in Class I,” said co-chairperson of Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha Prasana Bisoi. 

Sources in the Directorate of Secondary Education said the FRC had proposed a revised fee structure last year for the private schools.

As per FRC recommendation, an annual fee of Rs 15,000 was fixed for admission into UKG, Rs 17,000 for Classes I to V, Rs 20,000 for Classes VI to VIII, Rs 22,000 for Classes IX and X besides Rs 25,000 for Classes XI and XII. 

The proposal, however, hasn’t been implemented as private schools are strongly opposing the move by stating that the fee structure is too less and needs to be reconsidered.

The Director of Secondary Education couldn’t be contacted for his comments on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Abhibhabak Mahasangha has urged the government to take immediate measures to address the issue to reduce the financial burden on parents.

Nearly 10 lakh students take admission into private schools every year.

Mahasangha chairperson Basudev Bhatt said a signature campaign has been launched to pressurise the Government to implement the revised fee structure for private schools.

The drive to collect signatures from one lakh parents will be carried across Odisha for a week.

The signatures will be later handed over to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik seeking his intervention for early implementation of the revised fee structure, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha government Odisha private schools Odisha schools Odisha private schools fee
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp