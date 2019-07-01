STF nabs wanted criminals in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch launched a search operation for wanted criminal Sanjay Pradhan of Bhaliabadi in Khurda district, who managed to escape the raid conducted on his hideout near LIC office in Khurda on Saturday evening.

The criminal was intercepted while sitting in a car along with his associates, including Suresh Baral and Manoranjan Sahoo of Khurda district.

The miscreants reportedly opened fire on seeing the police following which the officers retaliated in self-defence.

At least four officers sustained injuries while the miscreants attempted to flee. However, one of them, John Khuntia of Bhubaneswar, was nabbed on the spot.

STF officers said Sahoo and Baral are wanted in connection with three cases registered against them by Khurda Police.

Two cases are registered against Pradhan who is involved in illegal mining activities and trading brown sugar.

“On the written report of Inspector Alok Jena, a case has been registered in this regard along with the search operation to nab Pradhan, Sahoo and Baral,” an STF officer said.