Two mentally retarded persons found dead in Odisha

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Two mentally retarded persons were found dead under mysterious circumstances here on Sunday.

The locals claimed that both of them were often found wandering in the town and were staying in Nehru Bangala area under Paradip Marine police limits.

On spotting the bodies, they informed the police who said one body was found from Nehru Bangala area and the other within 100 metres of Marine police station.

The locals suspected that the duo might have been stoned to death by some miscreants as injury marks were found on their bodies.

IIC of Paradip Marine police station Pradyumna Behera said the cause of their death was yet to be ascertained but admitted that there were several injury marks on their heads and other parts of the bodies.

The identification of the deceased had not been made.

Police have registered an unnatural death case and sent the bodies to Kujang hospital for post-mortem. Behera said the cause of their death will be cleared after obtaining post-mortem report.

Meanwhile, the local people said mentally retarded persons from other parts of the State were staying in different areas of the town.

Alleging that women and children felt insecure in their presence, they called for rehabilitation of such people.