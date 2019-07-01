Union Minister Pratap Sarangi makes surprise visit to Odisha's MCH 

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries and MSME Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Sunday made a surprise visit to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital and inspected the health care services.

Expressing his displeasure over management of the hospital, Sarangi said the promise of quality ‘Health For All’ has failed to live up to the hype and expectations in the state’s premier medical.

Pregnant mothers and newborn babies are not getting proper care and treatment in the absence of a regular doctor in the gynaecology ward, he added.

On Saturday night, one of the attendants from Bhograi area, who admitted his mother in the MCH, found that no doctor was available in the casualty.

Later, he informed the matter to the Minister over telephone seeking his intervention.

Sarangi also interacted with the patients and attendants.

They apprised the Minister of their problems and lack of facilities in the hospital.

They alleged that unhygienic surroundings, dirty wards and facilities negate all claims of quality health services for the people provided by the state health department.

The failure of Nirmal scheme for promoting clean, hygienic and healthy hospital premises is starkly visible at the hospital, attendants said.

Later, the Minister drew the attention of Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr Dulal Sen Jagdeo to the problems and asked him to provide adequate facilities, make security arrangement and ensure attendance of doctors and quality of foods for patients.