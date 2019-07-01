Home States Odisha

Union Minister Pratap Sarangi makes surprise visit to Odisha's MCH 

Expressing his displeasure over management of the hospital, Sarangi said the promise of quality ‘Health For All’ has failed to live up to the hype and expectations in the state’s premier medical.

Published: 01st July 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi interacting with patients at MCH in Balasore on Sunday.

Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi interacting with patients at MCH in Balasore on Sunday. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries and MSME Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Sunday made a surprise visit to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital and inspected the health care services.

Expressing his displeasure over management of the hospital, Sarangi said the promise of quality ‘Health For All’ has failed to live up to the hype and expectations in the state’s premier medical.

Pregnant mothers and newborn babies are not getting proper care and treatment in the absence of a regular doctor in the gynaecology ward, he added.

ALSO READ: Patient’s death due to alleged medical negligence sparks protest in Odisha's Baripada

On Saturday night, one of the attendants from Bhograi area, who admitted his mother in the MCH, found that no doctor was available in the casualty.

Later, he informed the matter to the Minister over telephone seeking his intervention.

Sarangi also interacted with the patients and attendants.

They apprised the Minister of their problems and lack of facilities in the hospital.

They alleged that unhygienic surroundings, dirty wards and facilities negate all claims of quality health services for the people provided by the state health department.

The failure of Nirmal scheme for promoting clean, hygienic and healthy hospital premises is starkly visible at the hospital, attendants said.

Later, the Minister drew the attention of Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr Dulal Sen Jagdeo to the problems and asked him to provide adequate facilities, make security arrangement and ensure attendance of doctors and quality of foods for patients.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Pratap Sarangi MCH Odisha medical facilities
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp