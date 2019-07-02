Home States Odisha

BJD Patnagarh MLA Saroj Meher's bail plea deferred to July 5

Additional Sessions Judge, Court (III), here deferred the hearing of bail plea of BJD’s Patnagarh MLA Saroj Meher to July 5.

Saroj Meher

By Express News Service

Meher was arrested for forcing a PWD engineer to do sit-ups over poor construction work of road.

With Bhubaneswar Bar Association members resorting to cease work since June 20, the accused and the plaintiff represented themselves for the hearing as their respective lawyers were absent. 

Meanwhile, victim Jaykant Sabar and his wife Prabina Rajhans, the complainant, sought time from the court to file an affidavit for citing reasons to oppose Meher’s bail plea.

After Meher’s bail plea was deferred, he was sent to Jharpada Special Jail here on Monday evening.

“Saroj Meher told the court that he was unwell and requested for medical facilities. The court directed doctors to examine his health and if required, shift him to a city-based hospital,” Pradipta Kumar Mishra, Additional Public Prosecutor said. 

Meher had been lodged in Patnagarh sub-jail and was shifted to Bhubaneswar on Monday amid tight security.

He was arrested by Patnagarh police on June 24 on the basis of a complaint lodged by Prabina. 

The police registered a case under Sections 341, 363, 294, 323, 353 and 355 of IPC and Section 3 of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Comments

