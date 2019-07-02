Drone vigil on Baripada Rath Yatra

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Drone cameras will be used by police for the first time, in addition, to close circuit cameras (CCTVs) as part of security measures for the Rath Yatra in Baripada.

SP Awinash Kumar said the drone cameras will be used on Grand Road, the main venue of the festival, to keep an eye on the crowd during Rath Yatra, Bahuda Yatra and Suna Besha.

No one, however, will be allowed to use personal drone camera at the venue during these three days. Any violation will be dealt with strongly, he said.

This apart, elaborate police deployment will be made during the festival. Women police would be engaged in civil clothes near the chariot of Devi Subhadra which is pulled by women.

Last year a video showing some youths molesting girls during Rath Yatra had gone viral on social media.

The incident, which exposed lax security arrangement for the car festival in Baripada, took place when the women devotees were pulling Devi Subhadra’s chariot.

The accused were later arrested.

Baripada is known as the Dwitiya Srikhetra in Odisha and it hosts the second most popular Rath Yatra in the state. It is a 13-day celebration here.

This year, Rath Yatra celebrations will begin on July 4 and pulling of chariots would continue for three days.

On the first day, Pahandi Bije of the Trinity will be done and on the second day Taladhwaja of Lord Balabhadra will be pulled first followed by Devidalana of Devi Subhadra.

Pulling of Devidalana is stopped in the evening and resumes the next day. On July 6, both Devidalana and Nandighosa of Lord Jagannath will be pulled to Gundicha temple by devotees.

The same process is followed during Bahuda, the return journey.

The chariot of Devi Subhadra will be pulled only by woman.

The district administration has put all measures in place for smooth conduct of the festival and safety of devotees.