ECoR app for Odisha's Rath Yatra

BHUBANESWAR: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) launched “ECoR YATRA”, a mobile app to assist tourists planning to attend the Rath Yatra in Puri.

The app will give detailed information regarding all trains going to the pilgrim town and their respective schedules during the festival. 

“Passengers using android-based smartphones can download this app and get information regarding trains as well as other facilities offered by the ECoR during the festival to be celebrated from July 3 to 14,” an ECoR official said. 

The app will provide as well as update information on platform numbers of trains and their arrival time at Puri railway station. 

Information on additional ticket counters at Puri and nearby stations, seat availability, fares and PNR enquiry will be available on the app. 

Both reserved and unreserved tickets can be booked through the app. 

Apart from travel details, the app will also furnish information on transport facilities in Puri by Odisha State Road Transport Corporation, pre-paid taxi services along with fares and provision for accommodation. 

Railway officials said passengers can also avail services like e-catering, medical assistance and sanitation, wheel-chair facility for differently-abled persons and Battery Operated Vehicles (BOVs) at platforms through the app.

“Users will also be able to live stream the festival on the app,” the officials said.

