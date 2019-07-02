Home States Odisha

Examination for Odisha District Judge posts on July 28

As many as 352 candidates have been found eligible to take the test, stated a notification issued by the Odisha High Court.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The written examination for filling up 22 vacancies in the cadre of District Judge in the state will be held on July 28.

The High Court through an advertisement had invited applications for filling up 14 posts through limited competitive examination for the year 2019 for judicial officers who had completed five years of service.

In a separate advertisement, applications were invited for filling up eight posts by direct recruitment from the Bar for law graduates with minimum seven years of experience and age not below 35 years and not above 45 years.

After scrutiny of applications, 335 candidates were found eligible to appear the written examination for direct recruitment from the Bar.

Similarly, 17 candidates were found eligible for the limited competitive examination for judicial officers, the notification said.

Eligible candidates in both the categories are expected to appear the written examination in two sittings at a specified examination centre in Cuttack on July 28. 

For direct recruitment from the Bar, candidates will have to appear two papers of 100 marks each whereas in the judicial officers’ category, candidates will appear two papers of 75 marks each. Each paper will be of two hours duration.

Candidates to qualify for interview are expected to secure a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate in the two written papers with not less than 45 per cent marks in individual paper. 

The course of one paper includes Code of Civil Procedure, Personal Law, Transfer of Property Act, Specific Relief Act, Limitation Act, Law of Contract, Orissa Consolidation of Holdings and Prevention of Fragmentation of Land Act, OEA Act, Orissa Land Reforms Act and Law of Motor Accident Claim. 

Course of the other paper includes Code of Criminal Procedure, Indian Penal Code, Indian Evidence Act, NDPS Act, Prevention of Food Adulteration Act, Prevention of Corruption Act, Essential Commodities Act, Environment Protection Act, Water (Prevention and Control  of Pollution) Act & Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

