Frequent transfer of collectors hits development in Odisha

Published: 02nd July 2019 08:22 AM

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of Odisha at his residence Naveen Nivas in Bhubaneswar on Monday

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Administrative and developmental works in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district have taken a severe beating due to abrupt transfer of three collectors within a short span of time. 

The posts of Commissioner in Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) are also facing similar fate. 

On Saturday, the incumbent Collector and RMC Commissioner Rashmita Panda was promoted and replaced by new Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan after four months.

ALSO READ: Odisha government orders reshuffle of collectors in two districts

It started with the then Collector Vineet Bhardwaj, who joined in April 2017. Exactly, a year later, Bhardwaj was transferred and he was replaced by his Mayurbhanj counterpart Surendra Kumar Meena.

Meena’s tenure lasted for just 10 months when the incumbent Collector Panda replaced him in February just a few days ahead of declaration of Model Code of Conduct for the General Elections.

Other than election responsibilities, Panda hardly got any time to perform other duties.

Experts said a new collector as head of the district takes at least three to four months to settle down.

Three years are ideal for making an impactful administration, accelerating development process, strengthening delivery of essential services and redressing public grievances.

Frequent transfer of collectors has a cascading effect in the downward hierarchy of the administrative machinery, they opined.

Similarly, after selection of Rourkela under Smart City Mission in September 2016, the Housing and Urban Development department had announced to appoint a senior IAS officer in the rank of Additional Secretary as RMC Commissioner.

Yet, the Commissioner post was held by an OAS officer and a junior IAS officer for 15 months.

After formation of RSCL in December 2016, its CEO post was also held by a junior IAS officer for one year.

Things changed for the better with Panda assuming dual charge as RMC Commissioner and RSCL CEO in January 2018. But Panda quit the RSCL CEO post for the Rourkela ADM four months ago. 

The vast industrial and mining district contributes about 25 per cent revenue to the state exchequer.

Being a scheduled district under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution, it faces challenges of protecting various tribal rights and speeding up development, said Former Rourkela MLA Pravat Mohapatra.

