No separate fee for answer scripts, announces Odisha government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Monday clarified that educational institutions and other agencies conducting examinations will have to provide copies of answer sheets to candidates without charging a separate fee as per Odisha Right to Information Rules, 2005 and Right to Information Act, 2005.

“Any violation of this provision will invite penal action by the Odisha Information Commission (OIC) under Section 19(8)(b) of the RTI Act, 2005,” stated a letter issued by Higher Education Secretary Sawat Mishra.

The notice was sent to all state universities, government colleges and non-government aided colleges.

The order came after OIC asked the Board of Secondary Education to follow the RTI provision in February this year.

The Commission had also asked the government to direct institutions dealing with education and examination processes to follow the order.