Odisha CHC ward attendant suspended for not arranging Mahaprayan vehicle to carry dead body

PHULBANI: The Chief District Medical Officer of Kandhamal has suspended ward attendant of Daringbadi Community Health Centre (CHC), transferred the staff nurse and issued show-cause to the centre-in-charge for not arranging a Mahaprayan vehicle to carry a dead body as per government rules.

Those against whom action has been taken are ward attendant Nirakar Behera and nurse Trupti Pradhan.

The CHC in-charge Jayapal Senapati and another Dr Tapas Kumar Behera have been asked to explain why disciplinary action will not be taken against them for violating government rules causing embarrassment to the district health administration and harassment to general public.

The CDMO has also issued directives that the medical officer on duty, who declares a patient dead, must ensure availability of Mahaprayan vehicle or any other vehicle for transportation of body.

The medical officer concerned will make transportation arrangements in consultation with local BDO, Tehsildar or local police.

In cases where local revenue or police do not cooperate, he or she can consult the CDMO and PHO or Collector and arrange money for the same.

It may be mentioned that Kiran Pradhan of Sraniketa was admitted to CHC Daringbadi and died on Friday while undergoing treatment.

The family members had contacted doctors and staff requesting for a hearse which was not heeded by the hosiptal staff.

After waiting for hours, Kiran’s father Jhankeswar Pradhan and other relatives arranged a cot and carried the body on foot for a distance of three km to their village.