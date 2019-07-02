Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik requests PM Modi again to stop Polavaram construction work

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Polavaram project on Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh will cause “permanent injury” to the interests of Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Monday and again requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give appropriate directions to stop its construction work immediately until all the pending issues are resolved.

“I would like to reiterate that if the construction work on Polavaram project is not stopped forthwith, it will have immense adverse impact on the people living in the tribal-dominated Malkangiri district,” the Chief Minister said in a letter to the Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister’s letter comes five days after the Centre gave a two-year extension for construction work related to the Polavaram dam project.

ALSO READ | BJD's stance on Polavaram issue under scanner after muted reaction to Centre's decision

Stating that the submergence of tribal villages resulting in mass displacement of primitive tribals, flooding of fertile agricultural land and submergence of large extent of forest area would be irreversible consequences of the dam project, the Chief Minister said all this can be avoided if an opportunity is given for a final resolution of the dispute pending before the Supreme Court.

The Chief Minister, however, maintained that the Polavaram project can be reformulated as per the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal (GWDT) award without causing large scale displacement.

“If the project is allowed to be completed before the resolution of the pending issues, it will cause permanent injury to the interest of Odisha and its people,” he said.

ALSO READ | Polavaram Project: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar extends stay on ‘stop work order’ by two years

Referring to earlier letters written by him to the Centre in this regard, the Chief Minister said the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) had directed the Andhra Pradesh government on February 8, 2011 not to start construction work of the project until further appraisal made by it. However, after request by the then Andhra Pradesh chief minister, the ‘stop work order’ was kept in abeyance for six months and thereafter on a yearly basis.

“Now the stop work order has been kept in abeyance for a further period of two years by the MoEF with similar conditions as stipulated in the earlier orders,” he said.

Stating that public hearing in Odisha for the project is yet to be carried out till date, the Chief Minister said once the project is completed, there will be impounding of the reservoir and it may not be possible to change the design and operating parameters of the project thereafter.

Naveen said though he raised the issue in letters written to former minister for environment and forests Harsh Vardhan, the stop work order has now been kept in abeyance for two more years disregarding the concerns of Odisha.