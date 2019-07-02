Odisha's Dhinkia panchayat election on July 3

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Campaigning for Panchayat election in Dhinkia came to an end on Monday. All measures have been put in place for the polls to be held on July 3.

A total of seven sarpanch candidates and 47 ward members candidates are in fray for 22 of the 23 wards.

In the remaining one ward which is a reserved seat, no ST candidate came forward to contest.

The BJD is a divided house in Dhinkia over supporting sarpanch candidate Kishore Parida as a group of rebel party members has decided to back Congress supported candidate Prakash Jena.

A BJD member Sushant Samal was attacked by Jena’s supporters on Monday evening while he was campaigning for Parida. He has been admitted to Atharbanki Hospital.