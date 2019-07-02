Odisha's Kendrapara in Centre’s Jal Shakti Abhiyan  

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The Central government has included Kendrapara district in its Jala Shakti Abhiyan which was launched by Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on

Monday.

Under the scheme, authorities will educate the people on rainwater harvesting, water conservation, cleaning of water bodies, improvement of groundwater level, checking the ingress of salinity in coastal pockets and other water conservation measures in 255 districts across the country.

The scheme is also aimed at promoting irrigation efficiency as a mass movement through asset creation.