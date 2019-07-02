Home States Odisha

Parched Odisha to get rains in July

Rainfall in six districts - Balangir, Keonjhar, Nuapada, Nayagarh, Kandhamal and Sundargarh - remained severe deficit between 39 per cent and 59 per cent during June.

Commuters take cover from rains in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Delay in arrival of monsoon has resulted in 31.5 per cent deficit rainfall in Odisha for the month of June even as met officials said the state will experience heavy rainfall and thundershower activities in early July.

The state experienced its monsoon rain 10 days late on June 20 and received an average rainfall of 148.3 mm rainfall against the Long Term Average (LTA) of 216.5 mm during June.

The average rainy days during June this year also reduced to 7.4 days against the average 9.9 days. Jajpur district received the highest rainfall of 253.7 mm rainfall last month whereas Gajapati received the lowest of 59.8 mm.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi said Jajpur, Koraput, Dhenkanal and Nabarangpur recorded normal rainfall last month while rainfall in 18 districts remained deficit between 19 per cent and 39 per cent.

Rainfall activities in the State, however, improved on the first day of July as Odisha experienced average rainfall of 9.9 mm till morning on the day.

The highest rainfall of 30 mm was recorded in Malkangiri while Balangir received a rainfall of 0.5 mm as a low pressure induced heavy showers across many districts.

Met officials said the state experienced widespread rainfall on Monday under the influence of the low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts.

Due to overcast conditions and low visibility, all flight operations at Veer Surendra Sai (VSS) Airport in Jharsuguda were cancelled.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Bargarh, Nuapada, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts on Tuesday.

During the period, light to moderate rainfall and thundershower activities are likely to occur at most places in Odisha, the IMD stated.

“Light to moderate rainfall and thundershower activities are expected to occur at many places in interior Odisha and at few places in coastal region on Wednesday. Subsequently, the rainfall activity will reduce as the system will move north-westwards,” said Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas.

Private weather forecaster Skymet said, “Heavy to very heavy rains are expected over many parts of Odisha on Monday and Tuesday leading to replenishment of water level and restoration of soil moisture. The rain deficiency is set to decrease to some extent.”

