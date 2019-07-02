Retrenched RWSS workers seek reinstatement in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Retrenched contractual workers of RWSS under the banner of Sanitation Mission Employees’ Association have demanded reinstatement in their jobs and a fair probe into the fresh appointments made by the district administration.

In March this year, 33 contractual staff including consultants, project coordinators and assistant project coordinators of RWSS were retrenched after their contract period came to an end.

Later, the district administration made new contractual appointments for the posts.

Protesting the decision, they said, “After serving for more than 7 to 15 years in the District Water and Sanitation Mission of RWSS, we are retrenched from the jobs. Now, most of these employees have crossed the upper age limit and can not apply for new jobs in other sectors of the government.

"We were also deprived of the EPF and other employees’ welfare benefits.” Pramod Bagarty, a retrenched employee, said as per ruling of the Supreme Court, one set of contractual employees cannot be replaced by another set of contractual employees and contract of the employees cannot be ended until the programme continues.