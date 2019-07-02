Soubhagya felicitated with Deepak Mishra Memorial Award by Odisha Sahitya Akademi

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Noted poet and winner of Central and State Sahitya Akademi Award for poetry, Soubhagya Kumar Misra was presented Deepak Mishra Memorial Award by Odisha Sahitya Akademi for his contribution to Odia poetry at a function here on Monday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the award presentation at Kendrapara College function, Mishra said “receiving the honour at the birthplace of the great poet his 81st birth anniversary is an honour.”

Noted writer Dr Basudev Das said “Deepak Mishra was a noted modern Odia poet of the state.

Mishra penned 17 books on poem collections like ‘Asamapita’, ‘Antrustupa’, ‘Nishidha Harda’ (Forbidden Lake), Nirjan Nakhatra (Lonely Star), Madhanyara Chai (Afternoon’s Shadow), Saptama Pruthubi (Seventh World), Sunyatara Sosha, Dhulira Singhsana, (Shadow’s Crown) and other poems. Many of his poems were translated into English by the Central Sahitya Akademi.”

The meeting was organised by Odisha Sahitya Akademi and poet Deepak Mishra Memorial Committee. Collector Samarth Verma, Kendrapara MLA Sashibhusan Behera, former principal of Kendrapara College Nanda Kishore Parida, noted poet Nirakar Das, Principal of Kendrapara College Rajendra Prasad Tripathy, Secretary of Poet Deepak Mishra Memorial Committee Abanti Behera and others were present.