Home States Odisha

Soubhagya felicitated with Deepak Mishra Memorial Award by Odisha Sahitya Akademi

Noted writer Dr Basudev Das said 'Deepak Mishra was a noted modern Odia poet of the state'.

Published: 02nd July 2019 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Soubhagya Kumar Misra

Soubhagya Kumar Misra ( Photo | Wikipedia)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Noted poet and winner of Central and State Sahitya Akademi Award for poetry, Soubhagya Kumar Misra was presented Deepak Mishra Memorial Award by Odisha Sahitya Akademi for his contribution to Odia poetry at a function here on Monday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the award presentation at Kendrapara College function, Mishra said “receiving the honour at the birthplace of the great poet his 81st birth anniversary is an honour.”

Noted writer Dr Basudev Das said “Deepak Mishra was a noted modern Odia poet of the state.

Mishra penned 17 books on poem collections like ‘Asamapita’, ‘Antrustupa’, ‘Nishidha Harda’ (Forbidden Lake), Nirjan Nakhatra (Lonely Star), Madhanyara Chai (Afternoon’s Shadow), Saptama Pruthubi (Seventh World), Sunyatara Sosha, Dhulira Singhsana, (Shadow’s Crown) and other poems. Many of his poems were translated into English by the Central Sahitya Akademi.”

The meeting was organised by Odisha Sahitya Akademi and poet Deepak Mishra Memorial Committee. Collector Samarth Verma, Kendrapara MLA Sashibhusan Behera, former principal of Kendrapara College Nanda Kishore Parida, noted poet Nirakar Das, Principal of Kendrapara College Rajendra Prasad Tripathy, Secretary of Poet Deepak Mishra Memorial Committee Abanti Behera and others were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Sahitya Akademi Deepak Mishra Memorial Award Odisha Soubhagya Kumar Mishra
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp