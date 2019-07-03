Ahead of Rath Yatra, devotees throng Jagannath temple to catch glimpses of deities in 'youthful' form

Rajkumar Mohanty By

Express News Service

PURI: Thousands of devotees thronged Jagannath Temple here on Tuesday to catch a glimpse of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, in their new youthful form, known as Nabajouban Besha.

The devotees were deprived of darshan of the Trinity as they fell sick after holy bath from 108 pitchers on Snana Purnima day on June 17.

They recuperated in anasara ghara (sick room) for two weeks where the temple Vaidya administered herbal drugs for recovery and get them ready for the annual sojourn.

As per tradition, servitors applied a solution ‘khadi and ghana laagi’ on the body of the deities early Tuesday morning.

On completion of the ritual by 9 am, ‘Banka laagi’ (facials of deities) was performed behind closed doors by Dutta Mahapatra servitors from 12 noon to 3.30 pm.

Later, Parmanik darshan (for ticket holders) started from 2 pm to 3.30 pm and the devotees were allowed to enter through South gate.

Sahana Mella (free darshan) began by 3.30 pm and was over by 4.30 pm. The free darshan was allowed through Simhadwar- the main gate.

Earlier in the morning, priests performed a complex set of nitees like mangal arati, mailum, abakash, rosa homa, Surya puja and offered bhog.

Overcast sky after two days of rain had initially led to fears of another spell but the rituals went off smoothly, said sources.

Meanwhile, tight security cover has been thrown around the town by the administration. There was no untoward incident and the ritual passed of smoothly.

At the chariot construction yard, darzi (tailor) servitors were busy stitching clothes on the three Raths with their respective colours.

On the day, the servitors performed Netrautsav, a ritual which is normally performed a day after Nabajouban darshan.

As per the temple almanac, Netrautsav was done on Tuesday as temple astrologer announced Wednesday not suitable for it.