Audit blows whistle on Odisha's DBSK scheme

One of the borewells built under Odisha's deep borewell secha karyakram scheme.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Large-scale corruption in Deep Borewell Secha Karyakram (DBSK) scheme has come to the fore, exposing why Odisha still lags behind in overall irrigation coverage despite a hefty increase in capital outlay.

An internal enquiry-cum-audit of works being executed by Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation (OLIC) revealed that contractors have been awarded tenders over and above their quoted price, resulting in extra cost of Rs 4.13 crore in 2017-18.

The audit report, a copy of which is with ‘The Express’, also picked hole in tender process of a number of projects being executed under the DBSK scheme. In three contracts worth Rs 33.42 crore, tenders have been invited prior to technical sanction for estimates.

The DBSK scheme under Biju Krushak Vikash Yojana (BKVY) was launched in 2010-11 to explore groundwater resources in hard rock areas of the state and provide irrigation facilities to small and marginal farmers through installation of deep borewells covering cultivated area of a minimum two hectare.

Of 145 packages of deep borewell works for which tender call notices were floated during 2017- 18, 45 were awarded to different agencies and agreements executed with the contractors.

“It was found that agreements were executed with the agencies over and above their quoted price in 29 contracts for electrical items including transformers, 11 KV line and Low Tension line.

In three contracts, the total value of tender remains same but the item rates in agreement have been manipulated and unduly enhanced to Rs 5,35,60,000 resulting in possibility of excess payment,” the report stated.

The estimates of 25 KVA, 63 KVA and 100 KVA transformers have been highly inflated in 42 works technically sanctioned by Executive Director of OLIC.

It was found that excess rate finalised in the agreement range from Rs 16,945 to Rs 53,061 towards the cost of a transformer.

In three contracts, submersible pump sets/control panels worth Rs 2,62,67,624 have been included in agreements without invitation of tender bypassing the tender procedure with undue financial benefit of Rs 31,23,384 to contractors over the sanctioned estimate amount, the audit found.

Similarly, average rates for procurement of submersible pump sets have been fixed by taking into account the price of only eight types of pump sets though there are 15 types available in the market.

It has resulted in inflated estimate causing undue financial benefits of Rs 55 lakh to the contractors in excess of the quoted price of the bidders.

The audit has also found favours shown to contractors in terms of statutory deposits like service connection, security deposits and inspection fee. Meanwhile, Water Resources department has sought views of OLIC Managing Director Archana Patnaik on the audit findings.

Contacted, Patnaik said, “I assumed charge of the Corporation recently. I will look into it.”

Water Crisis
