CMC collaborates with Forest Department to recover Cuttack's lost green cover

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With an aim to restore the green cover lost in extremely severe cyclone Fani, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) in collaboration with the Forest and Environment department has come up with a unique project ‘Parent A Plant’ in the Millennium City.

The civic body has set a target to plant a whopping 6,000 saplings in different parts of the city in the first phase campaign of the project to be kicked-off from Madhukunj park here on July 5.

The project aims to encourage people to not just plant but raise trees.

“The aim of the project is to restore the green cover lost in Fani, generate a greater community involvement in preserving and planting more trees and increasing a sense of responsibility and ownership,” said CMC Commissioner Ananya Das.

Under the plantation drive, an individual will become the ‘parent’ or ‘guardian’ of a particular plant and provide the required care and attention for its growth and preservation, she added.

City Division DFO Ashok Kumar Mishra informed that around 8-10 feet tall trees of different varieties having greater cyclone-resistance will be planted in parks, roadsides and open spaces across the city.

Both Das and Mishra urged youths, school and college-goers to come forward and participate in the project.