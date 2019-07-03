Cuttack's Ravenshaw tops in Science, Bhubaneswar's BJB in Arts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJB Higher Secondary School, Bhubaneswar has emerged as the most sought-after college in Arts stream, while Ravenshaw Higher Secondary School, Cuttack and Gopalpur Higher Secondary School, Ganjam top in Science and Commerce streams respectively.

As per the cut-off list released by the School and Mass Education department on Tuesday, BJB Higher Secondary School’s cut-off mark in Arts was 71.17 per cent for General (Gen) category, 60.17 per cent for SC and 52.6 pc for ST.

In Science, the cut-off was 88.67 per cent for Gen, 79.2 per cent for SC and 72.83 for ST and in Commerce, 73.33 per cent for Gen, 47.13 for SC and 34.67 for ST.

At Ravenshaw Higher Secondary School, cut off mark was 70.17 per cent for Arts Gen, 57.5 for SC and 42.33 for ST.

In Science, the cut-off was 90 pc for Gen, 80 pc for SC and 63.17 per cent for ST.

In Commerce, the cut-off was 76 pc for Gen, 60.5 per cent for SC and 33 per cent for ST.

In Arts, BJB HSS had the highest cut-off (71.17 per cent) followed by Ravenshaw Higher Secondary School (70.17per cent) and Patita Paban Higher Secondary School, Sainkula (68.5 per cent).

Ravenshaw Higher Secondary School had the highest cut-off of 90 pc mark in Science stream.

Gopalpur Higher Secondary School has the highest cut off mark of 80.6 pc in Commerce, followed by Dhenkanal Evening Higher Secondary School with 76.17 pc and Ravenshaw Higher Secondary School with 76 per cent.

Apart from these three streams, the cut off mark for Sanskrit and Vocational Streams have also been issued by the department.

Swami Sivananda Sanskrit Higher Secondary School in Reamal has highest cut-off mark of 51.83 per cent in Sanskrit, while Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Kuanpal in Mahanga has highest cut-off mark of 77.33 per cent in vocational stream.

A total of 4.06 lakh students had applied for Plus II admission in 1,983 Higher Secondary Schools across Odisha.