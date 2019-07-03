Home States Odisha

ICDS supervisor accused of harassing pregnant woman in Odisha, shifted to another block

The ICDS supervisor is accused of verbally abusing a pregnant anganwadi worker and asking her to play the traditional game of ‘Puchi Khela’ as a punishment.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The ICDS supervisor of Umuri, Usharani Mishra, was shifted to Dasmantpur block on Tuesday following allegations of harassment levelled against her. 

A team of district officials had on Friday conducted an inquiry into the allegations of harassment against Usharani. 

She is accused of verbally abusing a pregnant anganwadi worker and asking her to play the traditional game of ‘Puchi Khela’ as a punishment on Wednesday. 

Usharani had gone to the centre and after supervising work there, she asked Laxmi to call her husband to take her to other anganwadi centres in the area. 

When Laxmi refused, Usharani asked her to play several rounds of traditional ‘Puchi Khela’ that involves squatting and jumping as punishment.

The officials submitted their report to Koraput Collector K S Chakravarti, who directed  Jeypore CDPO Pravati Tripathy to shift the supervisor to Dasmantpur block from Jeypore block with immediate effect.

