Jail warder arrested for leopard hide smuggling in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A jail warder and a havildar were arrested by Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch on Tuesday in connection with smuggling of leopard hide at Barkote in Deogarh on June 21.

The two were part of the racket attempting to sell the leopard hide.

Earlier, police had arrested seven persons in this connection.

ALSO READ: STF arrest three with leopard hide in Odisha's Deogarh

The STF team which busted the racket during their attempt to sell the hide had arrested three persons.

Later, on June 28 the team arrested four more accused Kaliacharan Das (56), Bhagirathi Naik (40), Pitambar Khatei (40) and Netrananda Kissan (22).

With the arrest of two more persons, police so far have managed to arrest nine persons.

The accused persons nabbed on Tuesday have been identified as Rashmi Ranjan Mishra (27) and Likul Kumar Sahu (32).

Rashmi from Katapali area of Bargarh town works as warder at the Special Jail in Rourkela.

