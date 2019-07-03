Odisha teacher in vigilance net for possession of disproportionate assets

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Vigilance officials on Tuesday raided the house of Mohan Banchhor, Sanskrit teacher of Rajaborasambar High School, at Padampur on allegations of acquiring assets disproportionate to known sources of income.

Apart from his residence located at Bijayanagar in Padampur, Mohan’s parental house at Barikel under Padampur police limits and his office room at Rajborasambar High School were simultaneously searched.

The total movable and immovable assets detected during the raid has been calculated at Rs 95,39,574.