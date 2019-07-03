Opposition raises farmers neglect cry in Odisha Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition in the Assembly on Tuesday came down heavily on the state government for not taking any concrete step for development of farm sector and instead announcing only populist schemes at the time of elections to woo farmers.

Congress members staged a walkout in the House protesting the ‘indifferent attitude’ of the government towards welfare of farmers.

The BJP members also criticised the state government’s lack of plan to boost the farm sector.

The issue cropped up during discussion on admissibility of an adjournment motion brought by Opposition members.

Initiating the discussion, leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra criticised the state government for making tall promises for farmers and agriculture sector but never implementing any of them.

“The government announced to create 35 per cent irrigation potential in every block, but it has remained only a promise.

Besides, promises of payment of Rs 5,000 for each marginal farmer, provision of free electricity and establishment of a second agriculture university in KBK area were forgotten,” he said.

Mishra also flayed the government for not raising the paddy MSP even though the Chhattisgarh has enhanced it to Rs 2,500 per quintal.

“Let alone profit, the funds provided to farmers under KALIA scheme will not cover even the cost of production,” he said.

Jayanarayan Mishra of BJP alleged that farmers are not getting quality seeds. There has been no procurement of paddy in Sambalpur and Bargarh districts.

Though 5,000 farmers have committed suicide in Odisha over the years, the government has not admitted any of them, he alleged.

Making a statement in response, Agriculture Minister Arun Sahu said the state government is committed towards development of the farm sector and welfare of farmers.

He said Odisha faced eight droughts and floods for nine times. Besides, cyclones hit the state three times during 2000 to 2018.

“But every time, Odisha has bounced back because of the commitment of the government towards development of farm sector,” he said.