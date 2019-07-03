Home States Odisha

PIL alleges railways' neglect of South Odisha

 A PIL has been filed in the Orissa High Court demanding extension of route of important express trains like Rajdhani Express and Sampark Kranti Express from Bhubaneswar to Berhampur.

Published: 03rd July 2019 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha High Court

Odisha High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A PIL has been filed in the Odisha High Court demanding extension of route of important express trains like Rajdhani Express and Sampark Kranti Express from Bhubaneswar to Berhampur.

The petition filed by Berhampur-based Bharatiya Bikash Parishad has accused the Railways of neglecting southern Odisha by keeping the region off-route for major express trains.

President of the organisation Surendra Panigrahi has sought the Court’s direction for extension of both up and down Rajdhani Express and Sampark Kranti Express trains up to Berhampur from Bhubaneswar, and Lokmanya Tilak Express up to Berhampur from Visakhapatnam.

Despite repeated demands of various associations of Berhampur, the Railways are yet to extend the routes of the three express trains, he alleged.

The petition stated that for last 40 years, there has been no second train from Berhampur to Mumbai except for Konark Express.

“So the route of Lokmanya Tilak Express, which is running from Mumbai to Visakhapatnam, may be extended up to Berhampur station because large number of people from the region are working in Mumbai,” the petitioner prayed.

He also sought the Court’s direction for stoppage of Howrah to Pondicherry train at Berhampur and running of a new train from Berhampur to Surat on every Monday and Wednesday in a week as demands for the same has not been considered by the Railways.

Ninety per cent of passengers from Odisha in Puri-Ahmedabad Express board at Berhampur which is running weekly five days in this route.

“A new train from Berhampur to Surat every Monday and Wednesday is needed as about 30 lakh Odias from the region are working in Surat and other parts of Gujarat,” he said.

The petitioner further sought the Court’s direction to the Railways to introduce a diesel multiple unit (DMU) or mainline electric multiple unit (MEMU) from Berhampur to Puri in the morning and later, from Puri to Berhampur. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PIL Indian railways Odisha South Odisha Odisha trains South Odisha trains
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp