Home States Odisha

Security arrangements being made ahead of Odisha's annual Rath Yatra

Police said, 10,000 personnel have been deployed for smooth and safe conduct of the fete and a mock drill of pulling of chariots was conducted at the Reserve Police Grounds.

Published: 03rd July 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

A representational picture of the Rath Yatra at Puri.

A representational picture of the Rath Yatra at Puri. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PURI: Massive police arrangements have been made for annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath scheduled on July 4.

Two additional DGPs, five IGPs and scores of officers would supervise the arrangements.

Police said, 10,000 personnel have been deployed for smooth and safe conduct of the fete and a mock drill of pulling of chariots was conducted at the Reserve Police Grounds.

ALSO READ: Puri to get 187 more doctors for Rath Yatra 

Additional DGP Sanjeeb Panda would remain in charge of the entire arrangements while Additional DGP (Railways) Pranabindu Acharya would look after the security of pilgrims.

This apart, Inspector General Soumendra Priyadarshi will be in charge of temple security while IGP Asit Kumar Panigrahi will look after crowd management, RK Sharma for intelligence, Arun Bothra in charge of Rath cordon and Amitabh Thakur would look after traffic arrangements.

ALSO READ: ASI-SJTA to make joint inspection of Puri's Jagannath temple ahead of Rath Yatra

As many as 155 platoons of police, about 800 officers of various ranks, 2,450 Home Guards, three company of RAF, two units of ODRAF, one unit NDRF, three company OSAF, two unit STU and two company AET besides eight anti-sabotage teams, a bomb disposal squad with sniffer dogs and three anti-terrorist check posts would operate, Thakur informed media persons on Tuesday.

Thakur said 18 parking places in and around the city have been earmarked.

Police has given special emphasis on crowd management and management of traffic. Light vehicles going to the town from Bhubaneswar will be parked at Gadadhar High School field, Chhapan Chowk and Yatrika Parking and return through Mangalaghat and Batagaon. 

Navy and Coast Guard would patrol the coast and civil aviation authorities were moved for air coverage, said Thakur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Rath Yatra Puri Rath Yatra arrangements
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp