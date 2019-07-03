Security arrangements being made ahead of Odisha's annual Rath Yatra

By Express News Service

PURI: Massive police arrangements have been made for annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath scheduled on July 4.

Two additional DGPs, five IGPs and scores of officers would supervise the arrangements.

Police said, 10,000 personnel have been deployed for smooth and safe conduct of the fete and a mock drill of pulling of chariots was conducted at the Reserve Police Grounds.

ALSO READ: Puri to get 187 more doctors for Rath Yatra

Additional DGP Sanjeeb Panda would remain in charge of the entire arrangements while Additional DGP (Railways) Pranabindu Acharya would look after the security of pilgrims.

This apart, Inspector General Soumendra Priyadarshi will be in charge of temple security while IGP Asit Kumar Panigrahi will look after crowd management, RK Sharma for intelligence, Arun Bothra in charge of Rath cordon and Amitabh Thakur would look after traffic arrangements.

ALSO READ: ASI-SJTA to make joint inspection of Puri's Jagannath temple ahead of Rath Yatra

As many as 155 platoons of police, about 800 officers of various ranks, 2,450 Home Guards, three company of RAF, two units of ODRAF, one unit NDRF, three company OSAF, two unit STU and two company AET besides eight anti-sabotage teams, a bomb disposal squad with sniffer dogs and three anti-terrorist check posts would operate, Thakur informed media persons on Tuesday.

Thakur said 18 parking places in and around the city have been earmarked.

Police has given special emphasis on crowd management and management of traffic. Light vehicles going to the town from Bhubaneswar will be parked at Gadadhar High School field, Chhapan Chowk and Yatrika Parking and return through Mangalaghat and Batagaon.

Navy and Coast Guard would patrol the coast and civil aviation authorities were moved for air coverage, said Thakur.