South Eastern Railway cancels operations of two trains due to Mumbai floods

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: South Eastern Railway (SER) has announced to cancel operations of two trains on Wednesday and another on Thursday. All these trains run through Rourkela on Mumbai-Howrah mainline.

SER attributed the decision to train derailment in South East Ghat Section of Mumbai Division of Central Railway and heavy rains in Mumbai suburbs.

It said 12810 Howrah-Mumbai (CSMT) Mail, scheduled to leave Howrah on Wednesday, will remain cancelled.

Similarly, 12262 Howrah-Mumbai (CSMT) Duronto Express, scheduled to leave Howrah on Wednesday and 12222 Howrah-Pune Duronto Express, scheduled to leave Howrah on Thursday too will remain cancelled.