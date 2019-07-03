South Eastern Railway cancels operations of two trains due to Mumbai floods
SER attributed the decision to train derailment in South East Ghat Section of Mumbai Division of Central Railway and heavy rains in Mumbai suburbs.
ROURKELA: South Eastern Railway (SER) has announced to cancel operations of two trains on Wednesday and another on Thursday. All these trains run through Rourkela on Mumbai-Howrah mainline.
It said 12810 Howrah-Mumbai (CSMT) Mail, scheduled to leave Howrah on Wednesday, will remain cancelled.
Similarly, 12262 Howrah-Mumbai (CSMT) Duronto Express, scheduled to leave Howrah on Wednesday and 12222 Howrah-Pune Duronto Express, scheduled to leave Howrah on Thursday too will remain cancelled.