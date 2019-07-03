Home States Odisha

Special team of doctors formed to treat Odisha conjoined twins

The conjoined twins were born in Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital on Monday and later shifted to the premier paediatrics hospital of the state. 

Published: 03rd July 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Authorities of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (Sishu Bhawan) on Tuesday formed a special team of doctors for treatment of conjoined twin sisters. 

The conjoined twins were born in Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital on Monday and later shifted to the premier paediatrics hospital of the state. 

ALSO READ: Conjoined twins born in Odisha's Dhenkanal

“The seven-member special team consists of doctors from paediatric surgery, medicine, new born wing, ICU and cardiology,” said Sishu Bhawan Superintendent Dr Saroj Kumar Satpathy. The thoracopagus conjoined twins, who appear to be sharing a single heart with same pulse and blood pressure, have been kept under close observation, he said.  

“The babies are unstable and need oxygen. They cannot be shifted now. Hence, all routine tests and necessary investigations will be carried out here as per the plan and suggestion of the team,” said Satpathy. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha conjoined twins Dhenkanal conjoined twins
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp