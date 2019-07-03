Special team of doctors formed to treat Odisha conjoined twins

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Authorities of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (Sishu Bhawan) on Tuesday formed a special team of doctors for treatment of conjoined twin sisters.

The conjoined twins were born in Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital on Monday and later shifted to the premier paediatrics hospital of the state.

“The seven-member special team consists of doctors from paediatric surgery, medicine, new born wing, ICU and cardiology,” said Sishu Bhawan Superintendent Dr Saroj Kumar Satpathy. The thoracopagus conjoined twins, who appear to be sharing a single heart with same pulse and blood pressure, have been kept under close observation, he said.

“The babies are unstable and need oxygen. They cannot be shifted now. Hence, all routine tests and necessary investigations will be carried out here as per the plan and suggestion of the team,” said Satpathy.