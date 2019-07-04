A 300-year tradition in Nijigada village

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Rath Yatra of Nijigada in Tigiria block of Cuttack is unique for its tradition of pulling chariots. Unlike Puri and several other places where the chariots are pulled on the same day, the cars at Prasannamani temple of Nijigada are pulled a day later.

In keeping with the 300-year-old tradition, the temple authorities are making preparations for the annual event to be held on Friday.

The Rath Yatra here was started by King Shankarsan Mandhata in 1682 AD who used to address Lord Jagannath as Prasannamani Purusottam Dev. According to locals, the king who was a devotee of Lord Jagannath and given an honour to perform ‘Bada Parichha Seva’ in Puri during the festival. He used to go to Puri to participate in Rath Yatra and after returning to his palace, they used to start the festival next day, said Laxmidhar Badapanda, a priest of the temple. Since then Rath Yatra is being observed by his successors adhering to the tradition.

Here, three chariots have been constructed. After consecration of the chariots, the deities climb the chariots in ‘pahandi bije’ ritual and give darshan to the devotees at ‘Rathagada’. However, pulling of the chariots is scheduled for the next day. Though the special ‘seva’ offered by Puri Srimandir to Tigiria king has ceased to exist after the death of king Banamali Khetriya Birabara Chamupati Singhmahapatra, the tradition of pulling chariots a day after Sri Gundicha is still followed here. The present scion king Birapratap Khetriya Birabara Chamupati Singhmahapatra performs Chhera Panhara.