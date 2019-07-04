Home States Odisha

Backward Jajpur hamlet to become ideal village

The administration has decided to transform the village into an ideal village through sustained interventions and coordinated activities involving multiple sectors and agencies.

Published: 04th July 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 08:56 AM

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Learning lesson from Nagada which had hogged headlines following death of 22 children due to malnutrition, the district administration has initiated preemptive measures against such a situation in another remote village of Burasahi under Dharmasala block.
As per reports, 20 children of 22 tribal families residing in the hamlet are suffering from malnutrition. The kids are not getting any health care facilities as the village is located in a forest area surrounded by hills.   
Collector Ranjan Kumar Das said, “After receiving a series of reports on Burusahi, a hamlet, mostly inhabitated by tribals, I had formed a team comprising Dharmasala tehsildar and District Child Protection Officer to examine the situation. They had gone to the village and inquired about their problems.”
 He said the team has already submitted its report and the district administration has prepared a plan to develop the infrastructure of the village. 

As many as 56 tribals have been staying in Burusahi. The residents of the hamlet have migrated from neighbouring Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts. The inhabitants are landless and eke out their living as daily wage earners. 
They have been deprived of Government schemes like pucca house, ration card, electricity, etc.  There is no tube well in the hamlet and the people depend on a pond and open well for water. 

