Case against 3 ex-UBI officials for loan fraud

They include Bhubaneswar Mohapatra, Aswini Kumar Patra and Rajesh Kumar Patanga.

Published: 04th July 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids on Union Bank of India officials over the Rs 24.17 crore housing loan scam in State capital has brought to fore how three of the bank officials brazenly violated norms and turned a blind eye to the verification process to divert huge volume of funds.
The Central agency registered cases against the former officials of bank’s Nayapalli branch. They include Bhubaneswar Mohapatra, Aswini Kumar Patra and Rajesh Kumar Patanga.
The housing loans were sanctioned for a project at Koradakanta, duplex projects in Pubasasan and flats in various parts of the Capital. The disbursed loan amounts were allegedly diverted by builders for other purposes. 

An alleged loss of `24,17,99,211 was caused to the Union Bank of India as on May 31, 2019, stated the complaint by Deputy General Manager of UBI-Nayapalli, Roop Lal Meena following which the CBI registered three cases on July 1.
The complaint stated that the three accused abused their official positions for processing, sanctioning and disbursing housing loans. The borrowers and builders submitted false and fictitious documents, including fake income tax returns and flawed KYC documents. The same information and documents were processed and accepted by the accused bank officials without any verification.
The accused officials also accepted incomplete credit information and documentation and did not obtain approved plans, search reports, among others. The bank officials also released the entire loan amount to the accused without ensuring completion of houses.

In the first case, apart from the three bank officers, four private builders - Uma Shankar Patro, Biswanath Jena, Kamala Rani Jena and Aditya Kumar Jena along with 27 borrowers of housing loans, unknown bank officials and others are booked. Bhubaneswar, a former chief manager and Aswini, formerly assistant manager are currently under suspension. 
Similarly, one Uma Shankar, 10 borrowers and others are booked in the second case besides the three officers. The third case is against Uma Shankar, two other private builders - Anuradha Patra and Puspanjali Patra, seven borrowers, unknown bank officials and others.
“Searches were conducted at the residences and office of the bank officials as well as builders in Bhubaneswar, Puri and Rayagada, which led to the recovery of several incriminating documents,” a CBI official said.

