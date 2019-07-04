Home States Odisha

Civic apathy raises stink in Bhawanipatna

Poor sanitation and shortage of parking space have made life miserable for residents of Bhawanipatna town. 

Garbage strewn on the road at a locality in Bhawanipatna town | Express

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Poor sanitation and shortage of parking space have made life miserable for residents of Bhawanipatna town. Sanitation remains a challenge in the town even as many as 100 concrete garbage bins were installed by Bhawanipatna municipality a month back. 

However, garbage is seldom collected from these bins and left on the streets by the civic body. 
Similarly, drains across the town have not been cleaned since long as a result of which they are clogged and with the onset of monsoon, threat of water-borne diseases looms large on the town. 

Bhawanipatna municipality has 34 regular sanitary workers and 194 contractual staff. Even as there is adequate manpower to keep the town clean, the inefficient garbage disposal has the residents worried. 
Another pertinent issue that has been a cause of concern for the residents is absence of parking space. 
The municipality had constructed weekly and daily markets in the town which have around 200 shops. 
However, no parking space was created in the areas where the markets are located. This often results in traffic snarls during peak hours.

The situation is worse at the vending zone at Laxmi bazar near Gandhi chowk and the stretch between Statue chowk and Stadium chowk. 

Comments

