College student’s death sparks outrage

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The mysterious death of an 18-year-old girl student of a residential college at Duharia on the outskirts of Kendrapara town on Tuesday fuelled tension in the area. The deceased’s family members alleged she was raped and murdered.

The plus two science student and inmate of the college hostel was brought to the district headquarters hospital here by some staff of the college in a suspicious manner. The staff had fled leaving her behind. The girl was then declared brought dead by the doctors. As the news of the student’s death spread, a large number of locals along with the victim’s relatives blocked National Highway-5 (A) at Duharia Chowk for four hours on Wednesday.

The deceased’s father Sampad Sahoo filed an FIR at the Kendrapara police station on the day alleging his daughter was raped and killed by a staff member of the residential college.

A case was filed and the body sent for autopsy, said Kendrapara Sadar IIC Maheswar Sethi. He said the exact cause of death will be known after the report is received.