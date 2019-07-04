East Coast Railway safety appeal for Rath Yatra in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the famous Rath Yatra kickstarts, East Coast Railway (ECoR) urged passengers to avoid journey on footboards, buffers and rooftops of train compartments for their safety.

A special awareness drive has been launched for passengers in overcrowded trains and they have been requested not to take food and drinking items from strangers, carry inflammable items like gas cylinder, stoves, cigarettes and matchboxes. ECoR has also arranged exclusive amenities for the convenience of passengers. “Special trains, extra ticket counters, additional enquiry and information centres, tourist complexes, catering and drinking water facilities, sanitation, medical assistance booth, illuminations, safety and security arrangements have been provided for pilgrims,” an official said.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have been asked to initiate special measures for crowd management in trains and keep a tab on anti-socials. “ECoR is also providing assistance to Shree Jagannath Temple Administration with trained workforce and materials to handle the crisis if a breakdown of chariots takes place during the festival,” said the official.

Pilgrims have also been urged to use the mobile app UTS for unreserved tickets and Rath Yatra app ECOR Yatra for information and booking tickets. They can report on security-related problems and any unsavoury situation during a train journey through the helpline ‘182’ which is functional 24/7.