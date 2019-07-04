Home States Odisha

East Coast Railway safety appeal for Rath Yatra in Odisha

A special awareness drive has been launched for passengers in overcrowded trains with the ECoR also arranging exclusive amenities for the convenience of passengers.

Published: 04th July 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Railways, train

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the famous Rath Yatra kickstarts, East Coast Railway (ECoR) urged passengers to avoid journey on footboards, buffers and rooftops of train compartments for their safety. 

A special awareness drive has been launched for passengers in overcrowded trains and they have been requested not to take food and drinking items from strangers, carry inflammable items like gas cylinder, stoves, cigarettes and matchboxes. ECoR has also arranged exclusive amenities for the convenience of passengers. “Special trains, extra ticket counters, additional enquiry and information centres, tourist complexes, catering and drinking water facilities, sanitation, medical assistance booth, illuminations, safety and security arrangements have been provided for pilgrims,” an official said.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have been asked to initiate special measures for crowd management in trains and keep a tab on anti-socials. “ECoR is also providing assistance to Shree Jagannath Temple Administration with trained workforce and materials to handle the crisis if a breakdown of chariots takes place during the festival,” said the official.

Pilgrims have also been urged to use the mobile app UTS for unreserved tickets and Rath Yatra app ECOR Yatra for information and booking tickets. They can report on security-related problems and any unsavoury situation during a train journey through the helpline ‘182’ which is functional 24/7.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
East Coast Railway Rath Yatra 2019 2019 Rath Yatra Odisha Railways Odisha railways safety
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp