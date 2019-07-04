Lawyers strike hampers Plus Two admission

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Lawyer strike and technical glitches affected Plus II admission process on the first day in various higher secondary schools on Wednesday.

The ongoing lawyers strike in different parts of the State affected admission as students of different Boards, other than the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), were unable to get the mandatory court affidavit.

Sources said CBSE and ICSE students taking admission in government-run Higher Secondary Schools have been mandated to submit a court affidavit stating that they will provide migration certificate to the school concerned within a month of their admission.

However, in places like Bhubaneswar and Western Odisha the students faced problem in obtaining the affidavit due to ongoing lawyers strike.

Students who failed to submit the affidavit were denied admission on the first day. “I have not been able to get the affidavit from the executive magistrate due to lawyers’ strike. The school authorities, however, are asking for it for admission,” an applicant for Rama Devi Women’s Higher Secondary School said.

Rama Devi Women’s Higher Secondary School Principal, on the other hand, said they have to follow the admission guidelines of School and Mass Education Department and won’t be able to allow students for admission without affidavit unless there is an official order for the same.

The Principal, however, said as the first round admission will continue till July 6, it would not be a problem for students to submit affidavit and take admission.

Director of Higher Secondary Education Sundarlal Seal said if the problem persists, the Directorate will ask higher secondary schools to get an undertaking from the students for admission.

On the other hand, some students who were unable to download their intimation letter from www.samsodisha.gov.in had to wait for hours to take admission at Bhubaneswar BJB Higher Secondary School.

Admission process in Ravenshaw Higher Secondary School and a few other higher secondary schools were also affected for some time due to technical glitches in the Website..