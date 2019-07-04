Home States Odisha

Naugaon tense over ‘custodial death’

Naugaon IIC Prangya Kar said Mohanty had sustained serious injuries in the attack when police rescued him from Nuagaon village.

Published: 04th July 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Tension prevailed at Naugaon over suspected custodial death of an accused in a hospital on Wednesday. Irate locals staged protest demanding action against police and compensation for deceased Bandhan Mohanty’s family.

On Tuesday night, Mohanty  threatened a shopkeeper at Naugaon village over a trivial issue. He was later attacked by locals. On being informed, Naugaon police rushed to the spot and rescued him. Later, he was arrested on charges of threatening to kill the shopkeeper.
On Friday morning, his family members found him hospitalised. 
They alleged that  Mohanty was taken into custody and was tortured. There was no doctor except for a medical officer in the hospital when he was admitted, they said.
Irate locals and family members staged a dharna in front of the hospital demanding action against police and compensation.

Naugaon IIC Prangya Kar said Mohanty had sustained serious injuries in the attack when police rescued him from Nuagaon village. There were several injury marks on his body and his health condition was critical. Later, police admitted him in the  hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries. Mohanty was involved in several crimes, including five cases in Naugaon, three in Jagatsinghpur and one in Capital police stations, the IIC added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp