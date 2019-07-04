Naugaon tense over ‘custodial death’

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Tension prevailed at Naugaon over suspected custodial death of an accused in a hospital on Wednesday. Irate locals staged protest demanding action against police and compensation for deceased Bandhan Mohanty’s family.

On Tuesday night, Mohanty threatened a shopkeeper at Naugaon village over a trivial issue. He was later attacked by locals. On being informed, Naugaon police rushed to the spot and rescued him. Later, he was arrested on charges of threatening to kill the shopkeeper.

On Friday morning, his family members found him hospitalised.

They alleged that Mohanty was taken into custody and was tortured. There was no doctor except for a medical officer in the hospital when he was admitted, they said.

Irate locals and family members staged a dharna in front of the hospital demanding action against police and compensation.

Naugaon IIC Prangya Kar said Mohanty had sustained serious injuries in the attack when police rescued him from Nuagaon village. There were several injury marks on his body and his health condition was critical. Later, police admitted him in the hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries. Mohanty was involved in several crimes, including five cases in Naugaon, three in Jagatsinghpur and one in Capital police stations, the IIC added.