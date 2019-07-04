Home States Odisha

Nuapatna’s ‘Gitagovinda khandua pata’ for Trinity

Published: 04th July 2019 06:05 AM

By Express News Service

ATHAGARH: Ahead of annual Rath Yatra, weavers of Nuapatna village in Cuttack district have sent the scarfs containing the verses of Gitagovinda woven into it for the Trinity. 
As per the rituals, the clothes known as ‘Gitagovinda khandua pata’ are used to cover the body of the deities at the time of ‘Badasinghara besh’. During the Car Festival, the deities give darshan to the devotees wearing ‘Gitagovinda khandua pata’ on chariots.

This apart, the logs of neem tree during Nabakalebara of the deities are usually brought to the temple by covering them with these clothes through huge man-drawn carts. 
Since long, villagers of Nuapatna under Tigiria block have been engaged in weaving the scarfs for the deities of Sanatana dharma, particularly for the Trinity, said Bishnu Guin, a weaver.
Bishnu said from his childhood, he has been weaving this clothes along with grandfather Gopinath and father Sudam. “My father has also received President Award in 1976 for his achievements in the field of weaving khandua pata. My family had supplied all the clothes for the Trinity in 1977 and 1996 Nabakalebara,” he said.

On the other hand, Shree Jagannath Sevasanstha here is going to organise a 9-day Shreegundicha Bhajana Samaroha at Old Bus Stand from Thursday. After pulling of the chariots to Gundicha temple, the organisers will distribute ‘adharpana’ among the devotees following ‘prasad sevan’ at Mausima temple. Troupes and artistes from different districts will perform in the evening daily during the nine-day festival, said secretary Parthasarathi Pattnaik.

