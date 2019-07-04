Home States Odisha

Odisha: SVNIRTAR Director attacked  

Dr Shakti Prasad Das, who sustained injuries on his head, had been receiving threats soon after assuming charge as Director of the Central government institute in 2016.

Published: 04th July 2019 08:04 AM

The damaged car of Dr Shakti Prasad Das

The damaged car of Dr Shakti Prasad Das

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Director of Swami Vivekananda National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR) Dr Shakti Prasad Das was attacked by miscreants on Wednesday and sustained injuries on his head.

Das was returning from the institute to his residence in the official car at about 5.30 pm when two unidentified motorcycle-borne persons threw a brick at his vehicle on Phulanakhara-Niali State Highway near Kuanrpur. The miscreants later him on the head with a hard object.

Sensing a threat to Das’s life, the driver diverted the vehicle immediately and drove it to Olatpur police station. A country-made pistol has been recovered from the car. “After breaking the car glass, the miscreants made a murder attempt on Das with the weapon which is suspected to have slipped from their hand. Further investigation is ongoing,” said Cuttack Sadar SDPO Subash Chandra Panda.

Das has been receiving threats soon after assuming charge as Director of the Central government institute in 2016. The miscreants had sent 13 threat letters to his official address by registered post. In the last two letters, Das had been threatened to either leave the post of Director or face the consequence following which he had also filed an FIR with Olatpur police station.

