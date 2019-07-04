Home States Odisha

Ring Road a step closer to reality

Project Director NHAI, Sambalpur R Venkateswarlu said the land acquisition process for the project will begin immediately after getting approval from NHAI headquarters. 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The proposed outer Ring Road project, meant to restrict entry of heavy vehicles into Sambalpur city, has taken a step forward with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Sambalpur submitting the alignment plan for approval. 
Apart from land acquisition, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will also be prepared. If everything goes as per plan, tender for the project will be floated by March next year, he said. Venkateswarlu said it is a priority project of the Government of India and will be constructed under its ‘Bharatmala Pariyojana’. 
As per reports, the proposed 37.820 km long four-laned Ring Road will originate from National Highway 53 at Gosala and connect Biju Expressway at Ranikhinda in Sason area, situated on the outskirts of the city after passing through Gunderpur, Maneswar and Jayantpur. 

The Ring Road will also connect the Sambalpur-Sonepur State Highway 15 at Gunderpur, Sambalpur-Cuttack National Highway 55 at Maneswar and NH-53 at Jayantpur.
A total of 579.761 acre of land including 367.841 acre of private land, 178.449 acre of Government land and 33.471 acre of forest land will be acquired for the project. Around `466 crore will be spent for the purpose.  

Apart from paving way for expansion of the city, the proposed outer Ring Road will help to resolve traffic problems in the city. Entry of heavy vehicles into the city will be restricted. The ones plying on the NH-53, NH-55, Biju Expressway and SH-15 will not be allowed to enter the city after completion of the project.
With the city expanding exponentially, the once deserted localities like Ainthapali, Baraipali, Remed, Dhanupali, Bhatra and Sindurpank are now substantially populated. Plying of heavy vehicles result in frequent accidents and inconvenience to people in these localities, which are located along the highways.  

