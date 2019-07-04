Home States Odisha

SabarA Sreekhetra ready with three chariots

15 skilled carpenters led by two chief carpenters of Nabarangpur made the chariots; chariot of Devi Subhadra will be pulled by women

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Sabara Sreekhetra in Koraput town is all set for the annual Rath Yatra of the holy Trinity on Thursday.
For the first time, the temple will roll out three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra instead of one used till last year.
On Wednesday, the Trinity appeared in their Nabajaubana (youthful) form before devotees and ‘ratha pratista’ ritual was performed by temple priests. The three chariots were pulled towards the temple by devotees for Thursday’s rituals.

The temple management committee has made elaborate arrangements for Rath Yatra which will see participation of nearly one lakh people. 
A tribal headman will sweep the chariots after ‘pahandi’. Pulling of the three chariots will begin in the noon.
This year, the temple committee build three chariots at the cost of `15 lakh. The chariot of Devi Subhadra will be pulled only by women. To avoid any untoward incident during the fete, at least 1,000 security personnel will be deployed in and around Koraput town.

Sabara Sreekhetra is considered the most important temple of Lord Jagannath, next to Puri. 
The Jagannath temple here was built in 1972 and the practice of pulling the chariots started after consecration of the temple. Since then, the Trinity was taken in one chariot to Gundicha temple. 
Every year, wearing their traditional costumes, the tribals pull the chariot to Gundicha temple, 200 metres from the Jagannath temple.

As many as 15 skilled carpenters including two chief carpenters Sanyasi Majhi and Majeswar Kamar of Nabarangpur were engaged in making these chariots on the temple premises. The height of chariots is 30 feet. Construction of the chariots started on Akshya Tritiya day, as is the practice in Puri.
Lord Jagannath carries as much religious significance for the tribal devotees in Koraput as for one and all in Puri. Here, Lord  Jagannath is worshipped as ‘Daru Brahma’.

