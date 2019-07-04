Security beefed up

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Security in the city has been beefed up for Rath Yatra. About 18 platoons of police force will be deployed here on Thursday for the smooth conduct of the festival.

At least three Additional DCPs, seven ACPs and 30 inspectors will be deployed to maintain the law and order situation. Police said Rath Yatra is observed in a grand manner at four locations in the city, including at Iskcon Temple and Jagamara. The service road leading to Iskcon temple will be closed when pulling of chariots begin, said Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahoo. He added that police personnel will also be present on the highway to ensure smooth flow of traffic between Bhubaneswar and Puri.