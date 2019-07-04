Home States Odisha

Stage set for Lord Jagannath’s nine-day sojourn today in Puri

Three majestic chariots have been kept ready in front of the 12th-century shrine and will be pulled by thousands of devotees on Thursday.

Published: 04th July 2019 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Three chariots kept ready in front of Jagannath temple on Wednesday, Rath Yatra

Three chariots kept ready in front of Jagannath temple on Wednesday | Express

By Rajkumar Mohanty
Express News Service

PURI: Thousands of devotees have started thronging pilgrim town Puri as Lord Jagannath and his two siblings - elder brother Balabhadra and younger sister Subhadra - are ready for their annual nine-day Rath Yatra beginning on Thursday. All roads are leading to the pilgrim town as the stage is set for the Rath Yatra.

The three majestic chariots were taken on Wednesday one after another by the police personnel from construction yard to Simhadwar facing East towards Gundicha temple.  They have been kept ready in front of the 12th-century shrine and will be pulled by thousands of devotees on Thursday.

ALSO READ| CCTV glitch on NH-316 in Odisha puts police on toes

The Trinity would go on a nine-day sojourn to their aunt’s house Gundicha temple riding the three chariots. Lord Balabhadra would lead the chariot procession riding Taladhwaja. It will be followed by Devi Subhadra in Darpadalana. Lord Jagannath would go riding Nandighosa in the end.

The deities will return to Sri Mandir after completion of the nine-day yatra called ‘Bahuda Yatra’. The State administration has made elaborate arrangements for smooth and peaceful conduct of the festival. It would be a challenge for the administration to accommodate the tourists in the pilgrim town, which was devastated by cyclone Fani that hit the coastal district on May 3.

On Thursday morning, a Purohit will perform Yajna to consecrate the three chariots. The rituals will begin with ‘Mangala Arati’ at 6 am, followed by ‘Mailam’ and ‘Vesha,’ ‘Rosha Homa’ and Surya Puja.’ Then ‘Gopal Bhog’ and ‘Khichidi Bhog’ will be offered.

ALSO READ| Odisha’s second tallest chariot set to roll today

‘Pahandi’ is scheduled to start on Thursday by 9.30 am and will be completed by 12.30 pm. ‘Chherapahanra’ of the chariots by Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb would be performed from 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm. After fixing of wooden horses to the chariots, the pulling is scheduled to start by 4 pm.

More than 155 platoons of armed police personnel, including 1,000 officers of various ranks and 2,400 home guards, are deployed in and around Puri to ensure safe conduct of the festival. Two companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) and intelligence sleuths were engaged to spot suspicious elements in the crowd. The Railways engaged scores of armed policemen while 220 CCTV cameras have been installed at various places.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rath yatra 2019 Rath Yatra Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra Puri Lord Balabhadra
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp